Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup July 19 (access required)

Roundup July 19 (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 19, 2022 0

2C Yoga leased 1,348 square feet of retail space at 901 Main Street in Caldwell. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Gina Crowley of C & E Commercial Properties LLC represented the tenant. Allen Lund Company LLC subleased 3,352 square feet of office space at 2487 W. Navigator Drive in Meridian. Bree Wells, Jen ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo