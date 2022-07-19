Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Schram joins CSHQA (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 19, 2022 0

CSHQA has announced Tyler Schram has joined the firm as an architect-in-training II. He will provide general architectural support including the development of drawings, models and 3D renderings for a variety of projects, while benefiting from mentorship by experienced architects. He brings valuable knowledge gained as an Integrated Design Lab research assistant to the firm ...

