Bargen joins ISU health services division (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 20, 2022 0

After an extensive national search, the Kasiska Division of Health Sciences at Idaho State University (ISU) is welcoming Gabriel Anne (Gabe) Bargen as the executive director of the Meridian Health Sciences Center. Bargen has worked at ISU for 12 years as an associate professor in audiology and as the director for the Rehabilitation & Communication ...

