Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho Falls Grocery Outlet appears in Times Square (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 20, 2022 0

Discount retail chain Grocery Outlet now has a presence in Times Square following its announcement of a new store in Idaho Falls. Grocery Outlet, a well-known food price discounter, opened its 11th store in Idaho Falls on July 14. The store is located at 2455 E. 25th St., just east of the Grand Teton Mall in ...

