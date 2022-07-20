Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Director shares mission and new efforts underway at Idaho National Laboratory (access required)

Director shares mission and new efforts underway at Idaho National Laboratory (access required)

By: Alx Stevens July 20, 2022 0

Idaho National Laboratory (INL) is well known for its research and development of nuclear technology, but there is so much more going on at the 890-square-mile site, as Director John Wagner points out. Hydropower collaborations, hydrogen research, other energy initiatives and mentorship opportunities were just a few topics Wagner touched on during his Tuesday talk ...

About Alx Stevens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo