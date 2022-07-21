Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Verdis promotes Mazzuca (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 21, 2022 0

Verdis has promoted Molly Mazzuca to chief financial officer. Mazzuca joined Verdis in 2010 as the firm’s business manager. For more than a decade, she single-handedly ran the firm’s front office, Human Resources department and accounting as Verdis’ income grew at a rate of 3,400%. In her new role, Mazzuca will oversee financial management, risk ...

