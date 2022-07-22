Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz ‘Bite:’ City of Boise to offer incentive pay for childcare providers (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 22, 2022 0

Read More IBR Headlines The City of Boise has announced that beginning Aug. 1, 2,000 childcare providers and workers licensed in Boise will be eligible to apply for a one-time payment of $1,500 through the Childcare Incentive Pay program, which is $3 million of $34 million in American Rescue Plan funding. Applications will be open until ...

