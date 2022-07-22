Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NAMI recognizes Leyba-Castle with Young Leader Award (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 22, 2022 0

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) has presented awards for exemplary national, state and local leadership as part of “NAMICon 2022, Together for Mental Health,” and one of this year’s award winners is Amber Leyba-Castle, NAMI Idaho’s young and well coordinator, who was presented with the Young Leader Award, which honors a young adult ...

