Chief deputy leaving Idaho attorney general's office

By: The Associated Press July 25, 2022 0

Idaho Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane is leaving to become the executive director of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). The group said last week that 10 state attorneys general, five Republicans and five Democrats, chose Kane following a national search. The U.S. Army veteran spent just more than 20 years in the attorney general’s ...

