Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Prosperity Organic Foods promotes Sturtevant (access required)

Prosperity Organic Foods promotes Sturtevant (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 25, 2022 0

Prosperity Organic Foods has announced Hannah Sturtevant has been promoted from administrative assistant to the director of supply chain to supply chain coordinator. In her new role, Sturtevant will take charge of all transportation, third-party warehouse relationships and inventory control elements of the business, as well as the operational lead for all things related to ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo