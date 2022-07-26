Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff July 26, 2022 0

Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.5% in June, Idaho Department of Labor announced on June 22, which is unchanged from May and remaining at a historic low. Nationally, unemployment was mostly unchanged with the unemployment rate remaining at 3.6% in June and the number of unemployed up 12,708 to 5.9 million. The national unemployment ...

