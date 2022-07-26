Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff July 26, 2022 0

Antonio Smith has been promoted from paraplanner to associate financial advisor with Fulcrum Wealth Management Group. Smith has both CFP and CIMA certifications and 13 years of experience in financial services. His responsibilities include personalized financial advice, investment management and asset allocation, portfolio analysis and design, goal planning, wealth preservation strategies, charitable giving, business retirement ...

