US sues Idaho over stockwater rights (access required)

US sues Idaho over stockwater rights (access required)

By: Catie Clark Catie Clark July 26, 2022 0

The United States has filed a civil suit against the state of Idaho over water rights — again. In its complaint filed on June 2, the U.S. argued that changes to Idaho’s laws over the last five years regarding the forfeiture of unused water rights threatens the federal livestock grazing programs. The government’s arguments invoked ...

