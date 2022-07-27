Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / 2 join Mountain Waterworks (access required)

2 join Mountain Waterworks (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 27, 2022 0

Mountain Waterworks has announced Eric Molten has joined the company’s corporate office in Boise as a staff engineer and James Starr has joined as the office administrator. Molten will be focused solely on water and wastewater projects, including preparing planning studies, designing improvements to water and wastewater systems and overseeing construction phase activities. He said ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo