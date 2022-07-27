Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Business News / Albertsons reports first quarter earnings (access required)

Albertsons reports first quarter earnings

By: IBR Staff July 27, 2022 0

Boise-based Albertsons Companies Inc. held its first quarter (Q1) 2022 earnings call that shared positive news. According the earnings call and the associated statement, Albertsons posted a 6.8% increase in identical store sales, excluding fuel, and 28% increase in digital sales. CEO Vivek Sankaran began the earnings call with a report of good earnings and market ...

