Home / National News / Idaho governor taps $1M to combat illicit fentanyl (access required)

By: The Associated Press July 27, 2022 0

Idaho will spend $1 million to fight illegal fentanyl use and resulting overdose deaths, Gov. Brad Little announced. The Republican governor said he’ll likely recommend additional money in his budget that will be considered by lawmakers early next year. But he said urgent action is needed now for the fentanyl problem that law enforcement officials say can ...

