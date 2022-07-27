Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wildfire in east-central Idaho threatening homes, watershed (access required)

By: The Associated Press July 27, 2022 0

More than 800 wildland firefighters and support staff are battling a blaze in east-central Idaho that officials say is threatening homes, an important north-south corridor, energy infrastructure, recreation opportunities and the municipal watershed for the town of Salmon. The Moose Fire grew to nearly 60 square miles as of Tuesday, July 26, burning grass, timber understory ...

