Home / People / St. Luke’s promotes Fowler (access required)

St. Luke’s promotes Fowler (access required)

By: IBR Staff July 28, 2022 0

Kate Fowler has been named the fourth chief financial officer for St. Luke’s Health System. For the past three years, Fowler has served as St. Luke’s vice president of operational finance. She will be taking over Jeff Taylor’s role on Aug. 1 as he prepares to retire after serving St. Luke’s for more than 28 ...

