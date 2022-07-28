Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Top 5 tips to protect yourself and your business from phishing scams  (access required)

Top 5 tips to protect yourself and your business from phishing scams  (access required)

By: admin July 28, 2022 0

The FBI reports that most cybercrimes involve phishing or smishing, and Idahoans are vulnerable to these attacks. In fact, in 2021, 103 Idahoans reportedly were victims of ransom cybercrimes that began with phishing, paying out a stunning $10 million. Phishing and smishing are scams where an attacker sends a deceptive message to trick the target ...

About admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo