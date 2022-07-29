Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / Chicken Little initial unemployment claims (access required)

Chicken Little initial unemployment claims (access required)

By: Catie Clark Catie Clark July 29, 2022 0

You may have noticed on July 21 when the national employment statistics were released that many headlines throughout national media outlets shouted initial unemployment claims were up up up! Here’s an example from Bloomberg: “US Jobless Claims Hit Eight-Month High as Labor Market Cools! Initial unemployment claims increased last week to 251,000!” CBS reported: “Jobless claims rise ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo