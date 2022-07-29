Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / IBR Headlines / Stibnite Mine air permit contested (access required)

Stibnite Mine air permit contested (access required)

By: Catie Clark Catie Clark July 29, 2022 0

The Idaho Conservation League (ICL), the Nez Perce Tribe (NPT) and the Save the South Fork Salmon (SSFS) filed a petition on July 22 to appeal the air quality permit issued to Perpetua Resources for mining activities at the proposed Stibnite antimony and gold deposit in Valley County. Petition details Perpetua received an air quality permit from ...

