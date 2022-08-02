Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / People / Head takes new leadership position with ACHD (access required)

Head takes new leadership position with ACHD (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 2, 2022 0

The Ada County Highway District (ACHD) has announced Ryan Head will serve as the deputy director of development and technical services. In his new role, Head takes on the oversight of the development services, traffic services, design and construction and environmental departments. He is responsible for the strategic planning of a vast array of programs ...

