Biz 'Bite:' Brundage Mountain continues resort investments with high-speed chair replacement (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 2, 2022 0

Brundage Mountain Resort has announced that the Centennial Triple Chair will be replaced by a high-speed quad in time for the start of the winter season. The new lift — which will be called the Centennial Express — will cut the ride time by more than half, from 14 minutes to 6 minutes, according to the ...

