By: IBR Staff August 2, 2022 0

Breckon Land Design Inc. has announced that Carmen Weber has completed her testing and is now fully licensed as a professional landscape architect in Idaho. Weber joined the Garden City-based firm 2020 and has played an integral role in several successful projects, including land planning and design for public agencies as well as private clients. ...

