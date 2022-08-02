Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup Aug. 2 (access required)

Roundup Aug. 2 (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 2, 2022 0

3g Ventures LLC dba Ashley Furniture Home Store leased 18,000 square feet of retail space at 1900 Blue Lakes Blvd. in Twin Falls. Don Zebe, Jared Zebe and Mike Zebe of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant.  Bare Necessities LLC leased 893 square feet of retail space in Strada Bellissima, 3043 S. Meridian Road in Meridian. JP ...

