Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Biz ‘Bite:’ Scoular donates $500K to University of Idaho for research dairy (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Scoular donates $500K to University of Idaho for research dairy (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 3, 2022 0

Read More Business News Scoular has announced it is donating $500,000 to help fund the nation’s largest research dairy center, led by the University of Idaho. The university initiative, which broke ground earlier this summer, is called Idaho CAFE, or the Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment. It includes a 2,000-cow research dairy and 640-acre ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo