Home / People / Dr. Goddard joins Dermatology Clinic of Idaho (access required)

Dr. Goddard joins Dermatology Clinic of Idaho (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 3, 2022 0

Dermatology Clinic of Idaho has announced the addition of Dr. Lindsey Goddard, a double board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs micrographic surgeon. Mohs surgery is described as the single most effective technique for removing basal and squamous cell carcinomas, some of the most common skin cancers, touting a high cure rate of up to 99% and ...

