Home / People / Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories promotes Sánchez (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 3, 2022 0

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) has promoted David Sánchez Escobedo to vice president of engineering services, the division of the company that provides turnkey solutions and services to help SEL customers protect and control critical electrical infrastructure and power systems. In his new role he will lead nearly 400 people in 15 countries who design, deliver ...

