Home / News / Construction / Biz ‘Bite:’ TDS breaks ground for high-speed internet network in Magic Valley (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 4, 2022 0

TDS Telecommunications LLC marked the beginning of construction on its high-speed, all-fiber internet network in the Magic Valley in south-central Idaho with a groundbreaking ceremony held this week at the Twin Falls Visitor Center. The event featured executives from TDS and TDS’ construction partners, Tilson, as well as community leaders and members of the Twin ...

