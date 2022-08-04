Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff August 4, 2022 0

The Meridian Library District Board of Trustees has selected Nick Grove as the district’s new library director. Grove has been with the Meridian Library District since 2011, most recently serving as assistant director. Prior to that, he conceived of and managed the district’s unique business and tech library, unBound. He also has experience as a ...

