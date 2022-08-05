Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Energy secretary: Nuclear is key to meeting US energy goals

Energy secretary: Nuclear is key to meeting US energy goals

By: The Associated Press August 5, 2022 0

Research at an eastern Idaho nuclear facility is key to boosting nuclear energy to meet President Joe Biden’s goals of 100% clean electricity by 2035 and net zero emissions by 2050, Energy Department Secretary Jennifer Granholm said. Granholm on Wednesday toured facilities at the 890-square-mile site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory, the nation’s leading nuclear ...

