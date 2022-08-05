Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / How Idaho investigates discrimination (access required)

How Idaho investigates discrimination (access required)

By: Catie Clark Catie Clark August 5, 2022 0

Because of the recent claims of religious discrimination by members of the Micron Employees for Religious Freedom (MERF), The Idaho Business Review decided to profile the workings of the Idaho Human Rights Commission (IHRC), which recently investigated complaints filed against Boise-based Micron Technology. Often flying below the radar of most residents, the IHRC fills an ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo