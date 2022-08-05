Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Logan assumes new role with College of Eastern Idaho (access required)

Logan assumes new role with College of Eastern Idaho (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 5, 2022 0

Amanda Logan has been named director of external affairs for College of Eastern Idaho (CEI). In this new role, Logan will promote the college’s mission and collaborate with external constituencies including the media, elected officials and their staff, regional businesses and organizations, other higher education institutions and the general public. Previously, Logan served as the ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo