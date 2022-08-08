Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff August 8, 2022 0

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will attend the signing of the bipartisan CHIPS Act by President Joe Biden on Aug. 9 in the Rose Garden at the White House. She will be joined by Boise-based Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. The act is named the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act of 2022. It passed ...

