Biz 'Bite:' Schweitzer Mountain Resorts building employee housing (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 8, 2022 0

Schweitzer Mountain just north of Ponderay is another Idaho resort-area business that is building its own housing for its employees potentially priced out of the local housing market. The resort broke ground on July 15 for 84 housing units, all pet-friendly. The multifamily housing will have one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with full kitchens, washers ...

