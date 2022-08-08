Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Catie Clark Catie Clark August 8, 2022 0

The Spokane Teachers Credit Union (STCU) has a lot to celebrate, including passing the quarter-million-member milestone, a $5 billion in assets milestone and the acquisition of four branches, including one in Hayden. New STCU branches through acquisition In February 2022, Spokane-based STCU and Walla Walla-based Banner Bank agreed to the acquisition of four branches: three in Stevens ...

