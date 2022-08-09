Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Micron announces investment and lowered earnings (access required)

Micron announces investment and lowered earnings (access required)

By: Catie Clark Catie Clark August 9, 2022 0

Micron Technology announced a $40 billion investment in manufacturing on Aug. 9. In a statement, the Boise-based firm claimed it was the “largest-ever investment in U.S. memory manufacturing,” which would create “40,000 American jobs,” including “5,000 highly paid technical and operational roles at Micron.” Micron is the only United States-based memory manufacturer. The firm made the ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo