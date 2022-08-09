Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / People / Swanson joins SelectHealth as medical director (access required)

Swanson joins SelectHealth as medical director (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 9, 2022 0

SelectHealth has announced that Dr. Geoffrey Swanson has been named Idaho's new medical director. As the new director, Swanson will be responsible for clinical operations, strategy and services for the market. He has over 20 years of experience as a family practice physician and most recently served as chief medical officer of MultiCare Rockwood Clinic ...

