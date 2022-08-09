Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wheeler makes move at Colliers (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 9, 2022 0

Logan Wheeler has joined Colliers' retail brokerage services group in the Boise office. Wheeler joined Colliers as a licensed associate in 2022 and specializes in retail services throughout Idaho. Before joining Colliers as an associate, Wheeler spent time with Colliers in Boise as a brokerage services intern. During his internship, he gained experience with retail ...

