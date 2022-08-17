Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / People / Buie named Involta CEO (access required)

Buie named Involta CEO (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 17, 2022 0

Involta has announced that James “Jim” Buie, current Involta president, has been promoted to president and CEO to lead the company into its next phase of growth. In his role, Buie will draw on his 25+ years of industry experience to ensure sustainable growth for the company by leveraging Carlyle's resources to promote and bolster ...

