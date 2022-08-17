Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / National News / Idaho governor eyes special session to deal with inflation (access required)

Idaho governor eyes special session to deal with inflation (access required)

By: The Associated Press August 17, 2022 0

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday confirmed that he's considering calling a special session of the Legislature, saying rumors of the effort are “relatively right.” “We're working on that,” he said in brief comments to The Associated Press. “As I've always said, for the special session, we've got to have a pretty good agreement before we ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo