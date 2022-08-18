Power List – Idaho Commercial Real Estate – Dean Papé

Dean Papé knows the innerworkings of the real estate industry and his portfolio of experience demonstrates that. He graduated from Oregon State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering and construction management and hit the ground running as a project manager at Gerding Edlen for four years. There, he oversaw the construction of several urban development projects, working one on one with each client to create a customized development plan.

Then, Papé moved into a real estate management position for Kendall Auto Group before taking a commercial broker position in the Boise area. When he joined deChase Miksis in 2007, he put down roots. Now, 15 years later, as a partner at the company, he has expanded his commercial real estate portfolio, working on a variety of retail, residential and medical projects.

Outside of the office, Papé is an active member of Rotary International. He is also committed to enhancing his knowledge of the commercial real estate industry and takes regular continuing education courses and training seminars on real estate finance, marketing, property management and more.

“There are so many aspects of what we do (at deChase Miksis) that I love, but hands down, the people I get to work with ‘takes the cake’ as my favorite part,” Papé said. “Collaborating with awesome people to create parts of our community — it just doesn’t get better than that.”