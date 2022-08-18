Power List – Idaho Commercial Real Estate – Devin Ogden

An industrial associate and partner with Colliers Idaho, Devin Ogden specializes in industrial brokerage services and was a top 10 producer within the firm in Idaho in 2021. After joining Colliers in 2001, he has focused on the industrial product type since 2007. In the last four years, he has produced over $200 million in real estate transactions. He has represented Idaho’s most prominent names, including companies such as LDK Ventures, Adler Industrial, Amazon, Merrill Lynch, Boise State University, City of Boise and Seneca Foods, among others.

An industrial expert with expertise in representing all sizes of institutional investors, farmers, government employees, landlords, tenants, land developers, and so on, Ogden currently teaches real estate investing and finance at Boise State University. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in facilities management from Brigham Young University with a minor in business management.

Then, he went on to earn his Master of Business Administration from Boise State University. He also holds his Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) and Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) designations.

Ogden recently offered his insights as a speaker at the 25th annual Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) Idaho commercial real estate symposium, which was held in February. He regularly dedicates his time to programs helping young people, such as United Way’s 4-H Mentoring Program, Junior Achievement and Boy Scouts of America. He also co-founded a nonprofit, Restoration Smile, that provides free dental/oral health care services to local homeless veterans and rural poverty-stricken communities in Central America.