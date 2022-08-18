Power List – Idaho Commercial Real Estate – Doug Woodruff

As the development director for Capital City Development Corporation (CCDC), Boise’s redevelopment agency, Doug Woodruff oversees the creation and execution of the agency’s Capital Improvement Plan, which totals $180 million in public projects and neighborhood improvements throughout Boise. With a mission to ignite diverse economic growth, build attractive urban centers, and promote healthy community design, CCDC prides itself in working with its partners and stakeholders to build a stronger, more livable community for decades to come.

Woodruff manages a team of eight and directs both public-private partnerships and agency capital projects, which include the design and construction of downtown public spaces, street improvements, sidewalks, bike facilities and pathways. His significant contributions since joining CCDC as a project manager in 2014 include the renovation of The Grove Plaza, the redevelopment of the Broad Street Neighborhood and the new Cherie-Buckner Webb Park at 11th and Bannock streets.

Receiving a master’s degree in real estate development with an emphasis in city and metropolitan planning from the University of Utah, Woodruff also earned his bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Idaho and an associate degree of applied science from Boise State University.

Woodruff said he values being a member of the Boise community and working to not only maintain, but improve on the high quality of life experienced here for future generations. For this reason, among others, he was recognized as an Accomplished Under 40 award honoree by the Idaho Business Review in 2021. He said he credits his success to strong family values and being raised in a household where doing a good job and working hard was highly valued.