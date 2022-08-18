Power List – Idaho Commercial Real Estate – Matthew Taylor

Matthew Taylor approaches his legal career with a servant’s heart, following his life’s mission to serve others. His compassion and willingness to support people and businesses during challenging times, combined with his vibrant personality, has contributed to his successful legal career.

Taylor earned an undergraduate business degree in Oregon, then moved to New York for law school. After graduation, he passed the Idaho State Bar and began his own entrepreneurial journey as the owner of Taylor Law Offices. Today, the Boise-based firm has an additional branch in Twin Falls and specializes in business law and litigation. Through Taylor’s leadership, business acumen and ability to advocate for his clients, the company has become a beacon in the Treasure Valley area.

“We are ‘deal makers’ versus ‘deal breakers’ and have become a top resource for development companies, real estate companies, title companies and out-of-state transplants,” explained Taylor. “It is vital to be a good steward of confidentiality, trust, hard work and God’s faith within the legal field. With the seeds I have planted, I am excited to see the associates and partners in our firm continue to grow and develop the next generation of Taylor Law Offices’ lawyers.”

Taylor regularly attends and donates to various fundraising events or galas, and he also holds his own events at his firm to help raise proceeds for local area nonprofits. He is known as a mentor for young, up-and-coming attorneys and is frequently asked to be a voice on legal topics on KTVB.