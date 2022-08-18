Power List – Idaho Commercial Real Estate – Reid Wiggins

Reid Wiggins knows numbers and business, but his real passion is for the people and businesses of Idaho. In his current role as the division manager at WaFd Bank, he and his co-workers in the commercial group have experienced rapid growth. But throughout it all, they have remained bonded as a team, and for Wiggins, that is worth celebrating.

“I am constantly grateful for the wonderful people that I get to work with in the market,” Wiggins said. “It’s one thing that makes our community and state so special.”

Wiggins began his career as a senior credit analyst at Washington Trust Bank after graduating with a mathematics degree from Pacific Lutheran University and a Master of Business Administration from Boise State University. He then began working as a commercial banker for Eastside Commercial Bank before moving to WaFd Bank as the senior vice president and division manager of Idaho commercial banking. He has invested his time, energy and skillset to the bank for the last 14 years.

As he looks toward the rest of his career, Wiggins said he is excited about both the challenges and opportunities that are bound to come. “Sure, there will be lots of wins and losses in the future. I hope to learn from both,” he said. “Idaho is such a great place. I can’t wait to see what our community and state can accomplish over the next 10, 20 or 30 years. I hope to play a small part in its continued success.”