Power List – Idaho Commercial Real Estate – Tim Reid

With more than 25 years of experience in the Idaho commercial real estate sector, Tim Reid knows what it takes to build a career that makes a positive difference in building a stronger Idaho.

Specializing in brokerage, buyer and seller representation, consulting and development, he has held a variety of market-leading roles over the years. He is also an expert on investment sales and has successfully completed many of these transactions throughout the state. One of his most notable achievements was brokering the sale of the Washington Group Plaza, which — at 556,000 square feet — was Idaho’s largest commercial sale at the time.

Reid’s work history is vast. He worked as an office/investment broker and has more than 10 years of experience as an owner of Grubb & Ellis Idaho Commercial Group, which later became Cushman & Wakefield Commerce. He also worked for three years as a commercial team leader for Fidelity National Title.

In October 2020, Reid joined the team at CBRE, as the first vice president of investment sales and capital markets. At CBRE, he uses his industry expertise and passion for building long-lasting relationships with people of all kinds — city officials, owners, investors, developers and more — to grow the company’s reach.

Outside of work, Reid serves as a board member of the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) Idaho and Idaho Youth Ranch. He also has experience presenting at local BOMA symposiums as well as other local and national events.