Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Dept. of Labor report: Idaho needs more entry-level homes (access required)

Dept. of Labor report: Idaho needs more entry-level homes (access required)

By: Catie Clark Catie Clark August 19, 2022 0

It’s obvious by now that runaway prices for housing is an issue for labor when housing becomes too expensive. If workers can’t afford to live near available jobs, the negative effects on the ability to hire can harm local business. The Idaho Department of Labor (DOL) published a report on Aug. 1 about housing affordability throughout ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo