Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Hilliard joins The Mike Brown Group (access required)

Hilliard joins The Mike Brown Group (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 22, 2022 0

Brent Hilliard has joined The Mike Brown Group as a realtor. Hilliard said he doesn’t believe in taking life too seriously unless it pertains to his family or the needs of his clients. He also said he aspires to be the “world’s greatest real estate agent” and adds that he’s striving to be “the greatest ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo