J-U-B Engineers announces leadership changes (access required)

By: IBR Staff August 23, 2022 0

J-U-B Engineers Inc. has announced that its board of directors executed several leadership transitions. Chairman Troy Green announced his retirement after 34 years with J-U-B. Before he was appointed chairman, Green was involved in many leadership roles, including being a member of the company’s executive committee for 15 years and board of directors for 20 ...

